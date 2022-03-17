ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Gloria Lester Williams, 71, died March 8. Service was held Tuesday, March 15, at New Birth House of Prayer For All People.

Annie Gresham, 81, died March 12. Service will be held 12 noon Thursday, March 17, at New Destiny Church.

Cynthia V. Palmer, 71, died March 13. Service will be held 11am Saturday, March 19, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Roy Brown, 83, died March 2. Service will be held 11am Saturday, March 26, at Emmanuel House of Prayer.

Willie D. Justice, 96, died March 13. Arrangements are pending.