ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Laura E. Giles, 78, died July 5. Service will be held 11am Thursday, July 14, at New Hope Baptist Church.

Barbara Jean Clark, 86, died July 2. Service will be held 10am Saturday, July 16, at Sure Church.

Isaac Chambers, 81, died June 26. Service will be held 11am Saturday, July 16, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Brenda Striggles Warren, 59, died July 9. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, July 16, at New Hope Baptist Church.

Moses L. Dowe, 75, died July 5. Arrangements are pending.

Clarence B. Richardson, Jr., 73, died July 6. Arrangements are pending.

Darlene Jordan, 62, died July 8. Arrangements are pending.

Edward Shuler, 72, died July 12. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Frances Major, 86, civil servant, died July 8. Service will be held 11am Friday, July 15, at Second Baptist Church.

Willie Daniels, 82, miami-dade housing authority, died July 3. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church.

Hattie Mattox, 96, domestic, died July 7. Service will be held 12 noon Saturday at St James Baptist Church Coconut Grove.