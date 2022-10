ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Moses Ball, Jr., 84, died September 26. Service will be held 10am Friday, October 7, at Church By The Glades.

Charmain Beals Rhett, 61, died September 25. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 8, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Rodney Collins, 72, died September 26. Service will be held 11am Wednesday, October 12, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Roy Render, Jr., 64, died October 2. Service was held 10am Saturday, October 15, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Ana Marie McKnight, 65, nurse’s aide, died September 30. Service was held.

Latrashua Hills, 49, assistant property manager, died October. Service will be held 11am Saturday, October 8, at Morning Star MBC.

Bertha "Betty" McCloud, 80, housekeeper, died September 15. Service will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 8, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

James Miller, 53, MDC Sanitation, died September 22. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 8, at Sweet Home MBC.