MANKER FUNERAL HOME

Rudolph Fred Collier, 58, construction worker, died February 16 at his residence. Memorial service 3pm Saturday.

Jaelani Heiress Joe-St Luc, 2 hours old, died February 8 at Memorial Regional Medical Center. Memorial service was held.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Reverend Canon J. Kenneth Major, 87, retired Priest for Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida, died February 16 at home. Service 10am Friday at The Church of The Incarnation.

Lolia Zelene Bennett, 84, retired homemaker, died February 14. Service 12pm Friday in the Chapel.

Elma C. Cox, 91, retired administrative assistant Miami-Dade County Public School Board, died February

7. Service 11am Saturday at Church of God of Prophecy #1.

Jessie Lewis Tanner, 88, retired educator Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died February 8 at Methodist Hospital. Service 1pm Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Anthony Cole, 61, construction, died February 9. Services 11am Saturday, February 25, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Willie Bembry, 80, died February 8. Service 11am Saturday, February 25, at Kingdom Builders Ministries.

Kenneshia M. Thurman, 29, domestic, died February 11. Service 11am Saturday, February 25, at Community Bible Baptist Church.

John Henry Pope, 92, laborer, died February 12. Service 12noon Saturday, February 25, at Mt. Pleasant MBC.

Corey V. Jackson, 50, demolition expert, died February 14. Service 12noon Saturday, February 25, at Grace of God Baptist Church.

Travis A. Williams, 54, laborer, died February 13. Service 2pm Saturday, February 25, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

ROY MIZEL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Raymond Lawson, 74, died February 8. Service 11am Saturday, February 25, at National Church of God.

Gladstone Bucknor, 70, died February 13. Service 11am Saturday, February 25, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Geanie Randall, 82, died February 21. Arrangements are pending.

Mitchell Higgs, 70, died February 19. Arrangements are pending.