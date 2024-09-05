In October 2023 the Rev. Rhonda Thomas, executive director of Faith in Florida’, created a digital toolkit to help teach Black history outside of the public school system. The toolkit is an extension of her work on racial, economic, and social justice issues. This is a statewide coalition that includes mobilizing voters, seeking reduction in poverty, and gun violence.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis codified his assault on public school education and social justice when he signed the Stop W.O.K.E. Act into law in 2022. This essentially made it a crime to teach Black history in public schools and state colleges. To add more injury, lawmakers have banned from schools and libraries books about the Black experience,” says Rev. Thomas.

There are now 900 churches across the state teaching Black history in Florida and there are 23 states across the country using the toolkit. The online list includes books on slavery and slave narratives; articles on the Civil War; and documentaries, from "Eyes on the Prize," to "Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later."

As more Black youth and young adults learn about their history the greater appreciation they have for the civil rights, and the men and women who lost their lives making it a reality. Unpacking race discrimination and systemic racisms is a tall order, and Rev. Thomas is not only teaching in church. She is meeting people where they are, but some of our history still lies within our pews.

By denying African American history, in the public schools in Florida, it is doing a disservice to everyone, which includes children, youth, and adults. DeSantis is considering teaching African American history as a threat, and Critical Race Theory should not be allowed in K-12 public schools.

“In Florida we are taking a stand against the state-sanctioned racism that is critical race theory. We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or hate each other. Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired training and indoctrination” says DeSantis.

As teachers in the Florida public school system try to keep their jobs, truth will try to be controlled by Florida political leadership. Critical Race Theory will continue to create confusion, and ban books, and education must teach the truth and freedom.

“So, as executive director of Faith in Florida, I did what Black faith leaders have always done. I got to work. I helped develop a digital toolkit that guides faith communities in teaching a complete retelling of Black history in their own way, in their spaces. We understand how crucial Black history is to education. After all, Black history is American history,” says Rev. Thomas.

Banning African American history and books in Florida is morally and ethically wrong, and education cannot be stopped. Keeping Blacks and other cultures from reading and education will not be stopped, because to operate in a society everyone must know the truth to learn.

Thank you Rev. Rhonda Thomas and Faith in Florida, for everything you and your team are doing to educate America with your digital toolkit. What started in October 2023 as a state focused response has grown into 23 states and thousands of churches.

African American history is American history, and everyone in America must be taught the truth.