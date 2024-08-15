In the Prologue of "Invisible Man," the great writer Ralph Ellison schools us that "a hibernation is a covert preparation for a more overt action." Proof of Ellison’s profundity is Vice President Kamala Harris’s emergence as Donald Trump’s worst nightmare: his opponent for president of the United States of America! The fake orange man is beside himself, acting weird, flailing about with ﬁgments of an unhinged mind, while ever smiling and conﬁdent Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, draw crowds of 10-15 thousand wherever they campaign across America.

The overt action of Kamala Harris’s candidacy is creating a groundswell for America to dump Trump at the polls come Nov. 5, along with his Earth-2 far-right followers. However, to make that actually happen, the Harris and Walz thousands must get eligible non-voters registered and to the polls, as well as all registered voters. Never forget, Trump is a formidable would-be dictator who has been campaigning since 2015.

For Black and brown people there are many for whom English is a second language, especially Haitians and Spanish speaking populations, among which are large numbers who are not yet citizens and, therefore, cannot vote. They are squads and platoons waiting to be formed into action. They want to help. Many are very savvy politically, having campaigned for various causes before needing to leave their country for a better life in America. And there are many non-citizens here from the English-speaking Caribbean, as well.

County and local political leaders in these areas who have not already mobilized a regiment should do so immediately. These invaluable non-citizens can dramatically transform a long-standing, politically inert neighborhood, through creative leadership that plans activities based upon both speciﬁc and general talents within the group organized. For example, among these populations are men with long histories in carpentry who can quickly erect a temporary stage, and others are good with sound equipment.

There is so much talent within these neighborhoods, including musicians and dancers that could provide entertainment for impromptu street corner and shopping center "Get Out The Vote" rallies. Some could man voter registration tables, while still others could hand out literature, hold signs at busy corners, drive sound trucks around districts and drive souls to the polls on election day. And anticipate where there will be long lines on election day, to provide water for voters, and stand in line for them during restroom breaks.

It will take all hands on deck in order to dump Trump and his followers – I mean to actually eviscerate this scourge! What about our people "on paper," you know, those who still belong to the system although they have done the time in jail or prison, but are yet denied the right to vote? They are another valuable community resource that also must be organized around this election effort.

While there are a legion of leaders out there who wear the title, but, so far, have no semblance of an organization, we the people can no longer dwell in dependency. Block associations, Homeowner groups, and Greek letter organizations can come together and implement, with these political people, comprehensive positive social change around the election of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as president and vice president of the United States of America! al.calloway715@gmail.com