As we remember the 61st anniversary of the iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, I am grateful for the powerful legacy left by my uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. If he were here with us today, he would undoubtedly remind us that we are one blood, one human race. He would call upon us to learn to live together as brothers and sisters, rather than perish together as fools. His message of unity, justice, and love is as relevant now as it was when he stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963.

Uncle M.L. was a patriot, deeply committed to the ideals of the American dream–a dream that is alive today, despite the challenges we face.

He envisioned a world where people are judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. My uncle also understood that the unique nature of our very skin tone was a testament to God’s creativity and the rich tapestry of humanity.

On this 61st anniversary, as we honor King’s dream and the dreamer, it is crucial that we remind every generation, in every decade, on every platform, of the resilience of faith, hope, and love. This message is the heartbeat of my new song, “In Atlanta.”

A few years ago, we recorded the anthem “Let Freedom Ring,” working with award winning producer Rahni Song, featuring the powerful vocals of Vernessa Mitchell. Written originally in 1974, my lyrics and melody reflect my gratitude for the dream that my uncle held so dearly.

This year, with “In Atlanta” also produced by the incredible Rahni Song, a legacy resonates, reminding us all that the dream is still very much alive.

“In Atlanta” is my original poem set to music, and produced with Rahni’s celebrated talent and genius. In some ways, it’s part two of Let Freedom Ring. “In Atlanta” serves as a love letter to the city of my birth. The Dreamer of The Dream was born in Atlanta and the song is a testament of trials and triumphs of generations of accomplishments.

The inspiration came to me late one night, as I lay awake reflecting on the many songs dedicated to famous cities– New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and more. I realized that Atlanta deserved a tribute that captures its unique spirit and resilience.

The question posed in the song, “Can anything good come out of Atlanta?” is inspired by the biblical passage where Nathanael asks, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” Just as the life of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, began in Nazareth, so too does the story of many great leaders and movements begin in cities like Atlanta.

As we release this song, I invite you to reflect on the legacy of Atlanta, the dream of my uncle, and the ongoing journey toward a more just and loving world. Let us remember that the check for insufﬁcient funds, as my uncle described it, can be redeemed, and our “promissory note” claimed, by the grace of God. Today, let us continue to work together to ensure that King’s dream is not just remembered but realized in our time.

Dr. Alveda King founded The Alveda King Ministries to inform and transform the culture by sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Dr. King serves as chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for the American Dream. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist, Rev. A. D. King, the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She is a Christian evangelist, ﬁlm and music industry veteran, a graduate of Aidan University 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.