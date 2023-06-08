MARIJUANA: Celebrating in Antigua and Barbuda, practice brings them closer to the divine. STOCK PHOTO

LIBERTA, Antigua (AP) – On the same ground where their enslaved ancestors were forced to plant sugar cane, Rastafari in this small island nation are now legally growing and ritualistically smoking marijuana.

For Rastafari, the practice brings them closer to the divine. But for decades, many have been jailed and endured racial and religious proﬁling by law enforcement because of their marijuana use.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has sought to right that wrong. The twin islands recently became one of the ﬁrst Caribbean nations to grant Rastafari authorization to grow and smoke their sacramental herb.

"We’re more free now," said Ras Tashi, a member of the Ras Freeman Foundation for the Uniﬁcation of Rastafari, who was arrested for growing cannabis.

On a recent Sunday, he led chants in the tabernacle on the foundation’s farm located in Liberta’s lush agricultural district. Tashi puffed on a corn husk – wrapped joint while others passed chalice pipes and waved Rastafari flags in green, gold and red.

"The government gives us our religious rights … we can come and plant any amount of marijuana … and no police can come and take up any plant. We ﬁght for that right – and we get that right," he said.

Rastafari elsewhere are pushing for similar religious protections. Experts and stakeholders think the Antigua and Barbuda law could boost these efforts worldwide at a time when public opinion and policy continue to shift in favor of medical and recreational marijuana use.

Under the same law change, the island government also decriminalized the use of marijuana. In addition to the expansive religious use granted Rastafari, people outside the faith can grow four cannabis plants each and possess up to 15 grams.

"We believe that we have to provide a space for everyone at the table, irrespective of their religion," Prime Minister Gaston Browne told The Associated Press at an interview in the capital city of St. John’s.

"Just as we’ve recognized other faiths, it’s absolutely important for us to also ensure that the Rastafari faith is also acknowledged."

Rastafari reject materialist values and often practice a strict oneness with nature, eating only unprocessed foods as part of "Ital" their faith’s vegetarian diet. They also let their hair grow, uncombed, into dreadlocks.

But many were long treated as second-class citizens across the Caribbean islands, looked down on for their dreads and sacramental marijuana use.

The prime minister said that growing up in Antigua, he witnessed how adult Rastafari were chased by police, while children were not allowed in schools because of their hair. Browne also recalled how members of the Rastafari fed him "Ital" meals when his single mother, who had a mental illness, struggled to raise him and his siblings.