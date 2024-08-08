Trump the former president of America is mentally unﬁt, and too old to be the next president of the United States. Perhaps the greatest trick that the old man has pulled over the eyes of millions of Americans is to treat him as normal.

For too long, Americans have treated Trump as if he is mentally stable, but it is time to acknowledge insanity for what it is. When a person is running for president of the United States and he is allowed to be weird, the media must call him out on a reg ular basis. When the candidate behaves on a ﬁfth grade level, the media must tell the truth.

When Trump gets on stage, his marketing playbook is how fast he can tear down an opponent with insulting words. Many of these words are disrespectable such as incompetent, stupid, weak, corrupt, crooked and dumb.

Trump likes to start out a speech by calling President Biden the worst president in the history of America. Trump also in his speech likes to talk about a rigged election that he really won. Trump has lied so many times that millions of Republicans believe he is telling the truth.

Since many Americans don’t read newspapers or books, they get their knowledge from the media, which covers foolishness. Trump can now say almost anything no matter how sick and demented it is, and it is thought to be breaking news.

The emotional part of Trump’s stories many times have nothing to do with politics, but it is another part of his public performance. The mental lapses are part of a sickness setting in, and the old man has no idea what he is saying for an hour and a half.

Some of his speeches are lasting almost two hours, and are ﬁlled with anger, hate-ﬁlled rants, and racism. The amazing thing about Trump’s speeches is he believes in them, and his followers also believe.

Among some of his distortions as president, Trump falsely claims during his administration, he had the greatest economy in the history of America. He keeps forgetting the pandemic during his administration, when there were thousands of Americans dying and unemployment was in double digits. During his speeches he enjoys saying he did more for Black people than any other president except Abraham Lincoln, which is another lie.

The lies keep coming during Trump’s speeches, because he says the economy under Biden is struggling with a 50% inflation rate, and collapsing into a cesspool of failed policies. According to Trump migrants under Biden are being let loose from prisons around the world, and they will steal jobs and pillage and murder American born citizens.

With all these lies, Trump was not expecting Vice President Kamala Harris to become the presidential nominee. Now the Republicans must come up with a new plan against a new opponent who has energized Democrats.

Many are calling the excitement regarding Harris a “sugar high” and things will calm down, but something is different about this campaign. In two weeks Harris and her team has raised more than $310 million, and the donations keep rolling in.

Because Harris’ candidacy emerged so late in the election, there will be something special in this campaign. Harris is a stronger candidate than Biden and there is excitement starting to explode. Instead of Harris’ campaign slowing down, it is speeding up, and getting hotter.

Harris will force Trump to talk about issues instead of foolishness, and Harris will prosecute Trump on his crimes and convictions. Harris will not allow Trump to lie without exposing the truth.