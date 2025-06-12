The 2025 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will conclude its ﬁve-day event on Sunday, June 15 from noon to 5 p.m. with their annual partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau in Historic Overtown at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. The event, free and open to the South Florida community, will feature the world premiere of DreamWorks Animation’s short ﬁlm “Wednesdays With Gramps” and an encore presentation of the world premiere ﬁlm Trouble Man,” produced, directed by, and starring Michael Jai White, with a talkback to follow. Visit Eventbrite.com to reserve your spot. For festival information visit abff.com. The 29th annual ABFF will be available to a global audience June 16-24 on ABFF PLAY (abffplay.com/).

