Executive Medical Group of North Miami Beach is helping local families get a head start, Saturday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 39 NW 166 St., Miami. Designed to support education, wellness, and community connection, the one-day celebration will offer a range of resources and services, including backpacks ﬁlled with essential school supplies, complimentary haircuts for boys and health and wellness screenings for children. Families can also enjoy a festive atmosphere with a bounce house, face painting, games, raffles, giveaways, a live DJ, and free food and beverages provided by local vendors. The event is free and open to all families in North Miami Beach and surrounding communities on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis.