BrightStar Credit Union is launching a charitable social media campaign in support of Broward County Public Schools and the Broward Education Foundation in which ﬁve lucky participants will win a getaway plus a $150 cash gift card. To enter, community members have to: Donate school supplies at any BrightStar branch, such as notebook paper, glue sticks, pencil pouches, pencils, composition books, folders, and hand sanitizer; post your donation on social media, as your entry, follow and tag @BrightStarCU and use #bscucares; become a BrightStar Credit Union member during the month of August (free to apply). The campaign runs through Aug. 31. Winners will be selected at random from the list of participants. Visit bscu.org.