Park Here, Start Here at the Broward County Convention Center, where the 66th annual experience continues through Sunday, Nov. 2. With convenient $20 parking, air-conditioned comfort, and a full lineup of seminars, it is the best place for guests to start their day at the show. Inside the center, which serves as a hub for the show’s seven locations, visitors can take part in engaging sessions that cover everything from boating basics to advanced navigation:

• Boating to the Bahamas walks attendees through how to make a safe and enjoyable crossing, including tips and ofﬁcial 2026 Bahamas Boating Fling details.

• Women on the Water seminars, led by Captain Debbie Hanson, teach practical boating and ﬁshing techniques designed to empower new and experienced women boaters alike.

• From Dock to Destination offers a hands-on discussion about boating safety and Florida’s latest boating laws with Captain Chris Juall.

• ROFFS Using Satellite Imagery to Find Fish introduces new technology for identifying productive ﬁshing areas through real-time ocean data.

• Hook the Future Kids Fishing Clinics with Captain Don Dingman, held Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., give children a fun, educational ﬁshing experience and a custom rod and reel to take home.

The Convention Center also offers indoor exhibits, food and beverage options, and comfortable rest areas, creating a welcoming environment for families and boating enthusiasts. A full list of seminars can be found at flibs.com/en/experience/seminars.html.