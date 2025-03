The Jessie Trice Community Health System will aim to brighten someone’s day while offering a little fun along the way in partnership with the Miami-Dade County Dental Society on Saturday, March 22 from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at the JTCHS Corporate Office, 5607 NW 27th Ave. in Miami. During the event, uninsured children will receive free general dental services such as exams, cleanings and sealants. For information or to schedule an appointment call (305) 637-6400.