Honoring eight decades of cultural heritage, environmental stewardship and community resilience, Historic Virginia Key Beach Park (HVKBP) invites the community to join a once-in-a-lifetime milestone: the three-day celebration of its 80th anniversary beginning Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at the park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami. Founded as Miami’s “Colored Only” beach on Aug. 1, 1945, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, HVKBP stands today as a powerful symbol of inclusion, unity and environmental preservation. With the theme “From Coastlines to Communities: A Legacy in the Sand,” the event will commemorate Historic Virginia Key Beach Park Day, as designated by the State of Florida. The weekend festivities promise something for everyone, from ceremonial milestones to sun-soaked fun and soul-stirring cultural expression. Mark your calendar, bring your family, and be part of history. Visit HVKBP80.eventbrite.com