:The Sunshine Jazz Organization is presenting its next high-energy celebration on Friday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. as part of its monthly concerts at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Expect an unforgettable night featuring powerhouse musicians including Allen Paul, Doug Carter, Eddy Balzola, Waldron Dunkley, Sergio Zavala, Shaka Pace, John Harden and Alfonso Velasco, plus a dynamic lineup of vocalists and special guests including Lenard Rutledge, Dewayne Terry, Shamara Knowles, Jelani, Genelle Felix and more. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at sunshinejazz.org and also at the Lyric Theater door. General admission is $35; VIP admission $45 includes the Wine Reception, 7-7:30 p.m. Celebrating our 39th season of love, peace & jazz!