Free Second Saturdays Juneteenth Celebration, June 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. This free, family-friendly event features performances and workshops by Path-to Hip Hop, as well as art-making activities inspired by the work of Black visual artists. Enjoy guided tours that spotlight African American contributions to contemporary art, with a special focus on photography from the Pérez Art Museum’s new exhibition, “Language and Image.” Discover the impactful work of Gordon Parks, Kwame Brathwaite, and Samuel Fosso as we reflect on the power of image-making in the ﬁght for freedom and justice.