MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Great weather, exotic cuisine and world-class artists from a dynamic mix of musical genres again pleased fans during the 16th annual event Saturday and Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Captured performing at Jazz in the Gardens 2023, clockwise from top: Jodeci, Sean Paul and Ari Lennox. Amid the people, the fashions and the food, others among this year’s artists ranged from Charlie Wilson to Keyshia Cole, Jill Scott to El Debarge. “Rrykah Badu understood the assignment and we are pleased!” tweeted #JITG2023. More scenes, including fans, the venue, the crowd, and Stuart McClean of Trinidad with his artwork.

KEVIN HICKS PHOTOS FOR SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES