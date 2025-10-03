Straight from her recent smash return to New York City, fans of South Florida’s cabaret queen Avery Sommers can now catch her spectacular one-woman-concert “Showstoppers,” which drew cheers from her sold-out, star-packed performance two weeks ago at 54 Below, the super-hot supper club affectionately known as “Broadway’s living room”, Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW 9th St. Tickets start at $45. Order by phone at 561.272.1281 or online at delraybeachplayhouse.com.