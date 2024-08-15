DIGITAL DAD LUNCH & LEARN: Join T.E.A.M DAD for an eventful day of education. Enjoy a delicious meal with the opportunity to learn more about using technology to aid in your fatherly duties and to meet other bright, strong, and inspirational dads, Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Benvenuto Restaurant & Banquet Facility, 1730 N. Federal Highway Boynton Beach. Pre-register at sicklecellpbc.org.

AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Opening reception Sept. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m., with discussion led by the artist. Visitors are invited to join the conversation and to explore the unexpected meanings and connections in the work. Parking in regular campus lots free after 6 p.m. Visit library.pba.edu.

ART + MIND DAY: Your ticket to wellness, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., at the Adrienne Arsht Center Campus, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Join a free celebration of arts and wellness ﬁlled with poetry, music, theater, dance and virtual reality experiences that connect the mind, body and soul. The day will feature performances, presentations and hands-on workshops led by Miami artists and art therapists. Visit arshtcenter.org or call 305-949-6722.

HITS ON FIFTH: An exciting performance featuring dance, spoken word, jazz, and fashion on Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. The event supports Heart Sista Inc. and is part of the Broward Center’s Arts Access program. Visit BrowardCenter.org or call 954-462-0222.

ARSHT STUDENT AMBASSADORS: Applications now being accepted for the 202425 school year to admit 50 ninth, 10th and 11th grade students from Miami-Dade public, private, charter and home schools, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Eligible for community service hours. Opportunity to attend quarterly meetings and workshops. Opportunity to attend free shows, including Broadway, classical, jazz and theater programs. Apply at arshtcenter.org/education/students-and-teachers/

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360-degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Through Sept. 2, call 561-833-8300 or visit kravis.org.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with island eats, exotic treats, Calypso beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

AN EVENING WITH KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: The Books & Books Literary Foundation and the Adrienne Arsht Center present the ﬁrst African American woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. in the Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets $20 general admission; add a signed copy of her new memoir “Lovely One” ($37.45 including tax*) to your ticket during checkout. Visit arshtcenter.org.

ZAFEM TAKE-OVER MIAMI CONCERT: Don’t miss out on this incredible show that everyone is talking about, Sept. 20, 6-11 p.m., Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59 Ter. Miami. Grab your tickets before it’s too late! Visit Eventbrite.com.

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

