AFRICAN-AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ 17th annual celebration presents the award-winning “Poetic Justice” (1993) on March 16 at the center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Each evening includes a moderated introduction to the film, followed by post-screening panel discussion and audience Q&A. Tickets $12 can be purchased online at kravis.org or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-5728471.

CEASE FIRE FEST: Set for the beginning of Spring Break, the Papa Keith 4 People Matter (PK4PM) Foundation free hip-hop festival returns with fresh entertainment and an emboldened stance on the same powerful mission: a 24-hour campaign rallying Miami-Dade to refrain from gun use for the day. The twoday event open to the public kicks off March 17 at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, with the football tournament at 4 p.m., and the basketball tournament at 7 p.m., marking the start of the 24-Hour Cease Fire Campaign. The free music festival kicks off on the 18th from noon – 7 p.m. at Traz Powell Stadium, 11380 NW 27th Ave, Miami. Visit peoplematterfest.com/

DEMONSTRATION AGAINST DESECRATION: Members of the American Indigenous Movement (AIM) and local allies of Miami Dade will conduct a peaceful prayerful demonstration on Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to educate and urge the City of Miami and Miami Dade County to preserve and protect the ancient Tequesta burial site, reportedly older than the pyramids of Egypt, at 444 Brickell Ave., Miami. Call Betty Osceola, 786-863-6534.

JAMAICA-60: Fresh from an appearance in Melbourne, Australia, Steve Higgins Productions brings “Love & Nostalgia” to the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Commemorating Jamaica’s 60th anniversary as an independent nation, the show comes to the Broward Center under the auspices of Jamaica’s Consul General to the Southeast USA, Mr. Oliver Mair, who launched the world tour in April 2022 with Mayor Judy Paul of Davie. The Diamond Jubilee Tour will present Jamaican Folk Music, delivered in its historical context (along with the stories behind them), Jamaican Ska, Lover’s Rock, and Reggae favorites, as well as other genres of delightful music, from Jazz to Ballads to Broadway. Tickets $42.80 – $53.50 with $85.60 VIP seats that include premium seating and a CD. Part of the proceeds go to the Partners for Youth Foundation and the STEP Centre for Children with multiple disabilities. Tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the box office.

COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR: Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien will host with North Miami Beach Commissioner Daniela Jean on Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St., Miami. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of a variety of free services and information including blood pressure checks, job, immigration, and transportation resources, and financial literacy information. A “Kids’ Corner” will be available as well as access to groceries for those in need. Attendees also can participate in a workshop on the process to become a Miami-Dade County vendor. Call 305-694-2779 or email District2@miamidade.gov.

AIDS WALK & MUSIC FESTIVAL: AIDS Healthcare Foundation is partnering with multi-award-winning rapper Flo Rida for the 18th annual event, Saturday, March 18, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Beach, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register at FloridaAidsWalk.org.

RHYTHM BY THE RIVER: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents the second annual festival celebrating Black voices, 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at Esplanade Park, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd. in downtown Fort Lauderdale, featuring live music, dance, drama and spoken word poetry performances as well as interactive events for the entire family. Visit BrowardCenter.org or email artsforaction@browardcenter.org.

FROST SCIENCE MUSEUM: Youths can enjoy an in-depth experience of all the interactive exhibits at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science spring camp, March 20 – 24, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the ultimate hands-on experience filled with interactive exhibits and programs that cover the human body, environment, and the latest advances in technology. The action-packed week allows them to also conduct science experiments and make new friends. Their Mini-Camp is the perfect solution to a Teacher planning Day. The museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, also includes a state-of-the art aquarium and planetarium that offers great learning opportunities for everyone. Call 305-4349600

FREE SWIM LESSONS IN BROWARD: YMCA of South Florida locations are hosting “Swim for Jenny Week,” five days of free swim lessons and water safety instruction to children and adults of all ages from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24, at:

L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Greater Hollywood YMCA Family Center, 3161 Taft St., Hollywood

Hallandale Beach YMCA Family Center, 501 SE 1 Ave., Hallandale Beach

Weston YMCA Family Center. 20201 Saddle Club Rd., Weston

Pembroke Pines YMCA Family Center, 501 SW 172 Ave., Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines Aquatic & Program Center, 1361 NW 129 Ave., Pembroke Pines

Registration is available by phone at 954-334-9622 or in person.

ARTSERVE MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS EXHIBIT: Through Friday, March 24, ArtServe is inviting all artists to submit their mental health-inspired creations in all mediums and genres for consideration in its upcoming exhibition: “Fostering Mental and Emotional Health – An Artist’s Journey Through Healing.” Fees waived for students eighth grade through college. Visit artserve.org/call-to-artists-wellness-an-artists-journey.

HARLEM RENAISSANCE (AND BEYOND!): A free New World Symphony Mobile Wallcast Concert celebrating the glamour and innovation of the Harlem Renaissance. Bring your friends and family to the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, Sat, March 25, 5 – 6:30 p.m., to hear orchestral, band and jazz music from the 1920s and 1930s. Grab dinner from local food trucks and take a trip back in time to the speakeasies and concert halls of the Jazz Age. Visit Eventbrite.com.

HEALTH CHANNEL WOMEN’S HEALTH FAIR: Free, first-of-its-kind event features a live cooking demo, CPR and lactation classes, intimacy advice, door prizes, fun, and much more, free and open to the public, Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Miami Dade College West Campus, 3800 NW 115th Ave. Doral. Visit Eventbrite.com.

FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE: FST’s second cabaret of the season, “A Place in the Sun – A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician, is playing through March 26. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-3669000.

