CONVERSATIONS WITH SUPERINTENDENT: The Broward County School Board is excited to present Dr. Peter B. Licata in a series of open discussions on the vision of becoming an “A” district, taking place at three regional locations, all events open to the public from 6 – 8 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are advised that bags, purses and backpacks are not permitted inside the venue. North Region, Thursday, Sept. 14, McNab Elementary School, 1350 S.E. Ninth Ave., Pompano Beach. South Region, Wednesday, Sept. 27, Sheridan Technical College, 5400 Sheridan St., Hollywood. Central Region, Thursday, Oct. 5, Westpine Middle School, 9393 N.W. 50th St., Sunrise. The meetings will be livestreamed at becon.tv/townhall. Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole and American Sign Language interpreters will be available onsite.

***

SUPPLY CHAIN EXPO & JOB FAIR: Palm Beach State College is hosting on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Conference Center, room PSD 108, on the Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave. Free and open to the public, the event will provide a unique opportunity for students and career changers interested in entering the in-demand supply chain industry. Attendees will have the chance to engage with local supply chain professionals, receive career coaching and meet potential employers such as Amazon, Niagara Bottling LLC and Tropical Shipping. The ﬁrst 70 students who enroll in one of PBSC’s supply chain programs will receive one of their required courses (TRA 1010 or TRA 0011) for free. Classes begin on Oct. 23. RSVP for the event at palmbeachstate.edu/events/supply-chainexpo.aspx or call 561-868-3548.

***

FREE LEGAL CLINIC: Tell a friend and bring a friend, Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. with The Circle of Brotherhood and the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association, at the Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mendingall Social and Economic Institute, 5120 NW 24th Ave., Miami. Register at wdfjba.org

***

CAREER AND COLLEGE EXPO 2023: The National Educational Venture Alliance (NEVA), a leading 501c non-proﬁt organization dedicated to fostering educational advancement and professional growth, announces a dynamic event is set for Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27 Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from renowned colleges, universities, and vocational schools. Whether attendees are considering traditional degrees, online learning, or specialized training, the Expo will offer invaluable information to guide their educational journeys. Visit nevalliance.com

***

22ND ANNUAL POWER LUNCH: The Friends of Jack & Jill Center, a support group of volunteers committed to developing community awareness, fundraising and program assistance for Jack & Jill Center’s children and their families, hosts the 22nd Annual Power Lunch, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., at First Baptist Downtown Event Center, 301 East Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-463-8772, ext. 206 oremail jswercheck@jackandjillcenter.org

***

THE COMMODORES: Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $29, visit Kravis.org or call 561-832-7469.

***

“THRESHOLDS”: A new exhibit at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, featuring a collection that marks the milestones of a life journey, through African artifacts artifacts including fertility ﬁgurines, statutes, a Swahili bench, beaded Nigerian crowns, masks, aloalo (funerary pole sculpture from the Madagascar region), and monumental ﬁgures, such as Baga snakes, wooden ﬁgurines that beckon in a fertile harvest. Guests will learn about the artifacts’ signiﬁcance to each of the African cultures they represent and how the engrained rituals were practiced by African people, even as they were dispersed through Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Spady Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave. Delray Beach. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

FREE CO-WORKING FRIDAYS: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, at the Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave., Miami. Call 305-482-1832 or visit cfbi.org.

***

LYRIC THEATER 110TH ANNIVERSARY: Mark your calendars! The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater will commemorate 110 years of history, culture, and entertainment excellence on Nov. 18, 2023, at the iconic venue, 819 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami. The Lyric opened in 1913, quickly becoming a major gathering place for the African American community in Miami, serving as a community space, vaudeville playhouse, a movie theater and ﬁnally, a church. Under the theme “The Crown of Overtown,” the Lyric is celebrating and paying tribute to its timeless legacy as a cherished community staple. More details about the celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

***

VOLUNTEER AT BROWARD CENTER: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is holding orientations in September for volunteer opportunities at the Broward Center and its afﬁliated venues. Applications are available online at BrowardCenter.org/Usher, by emailing volunteer@browardcenter.org or calling 954-468-2684. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

***

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com