“GIVING THANKS ON GOOD FRIDAY”: The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission | Broward Outreach Centers will hold their annual Block Party for the homeless, hungry and needy families of South Florida, adults and children, once again on the streets, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with a sit-down Thanksgiving meal, volunteers will wash the feet of the homeless and needy, following Jesus example at the Last Supper/Passover. Miami Rescue Mission, 2020 NW 1st Ave.; Broward Outreach Center, 2056 Scott St. Hollywood. Visit caringplace.org

“SHIRLEY”: The West Palm Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Payne Chapel AME Church, 801 9th St., West Palm Beach, host a community wide movie night on Thursday, March 28, premiering the epic story of political trailblazer Shirley Chisolm and her groundbreaking run for president of the United States. Visit artsandletterswpbst@gmail.com.

ARTWORKS INTERNSHIP: Arts for Learning/Miami (A4L) is looking to hire 100 students from Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and beyond Florida to participate in a paid six-week internship of their choice to learn new arts skills, apply techniques, and work on developing projects in their artistic discipline. Students also beneﬁt from learning life and workforce skills such as ﬁnancial literacy and professionalism while also receiving individualized college advisement sessions. Deadline Wednesday, April 3, 4 p.m., visit a4lmiami.org/artworks-internships-in-the-arts.

19TH ANNUAL RECLAIM THE DREAM: Candlelight Memorial Service and Gospel Concert, hosted by the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC) in partnership with City of Miami Chairwoman and District Five Commissioner Christine King and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, will take place April 4, at the Adrienne Arsht Center Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami., as a poignant reminder of King’s vision for justice, equality, and civil rights, inviting attendees to join in reafﬁrming their commitment to these ideals. The event commences at 6:01 pm, marking the moment of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, and will feature musical performances by renowned Gospel artists, including Grammy Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Tamala Mann, Grammy Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Hezekiah Walker, Lisa Michelle, The Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale, and more with an audience-participated candlelight prayer moment led by Pastor Gaston Smith, and music arranged by Stellar and Dove Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Martin Luther Wardlaw to honor King’s legacy and reignite the flame of hope for a brighter future. Visit mlkmiami.com.

CAROLINE OR CHANGE”: A provocative story of political and social change during one of the most pivotal times in American history featuring a virtuoso score, through April 14 at Actor’s Playhouse at the Miracle Theater. Visit actorsplayhouse,org or call 305-444-9293.

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject continues at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

“REGGAE JAZZ BY THE WATER”: Want to have a good time while doing great things for those in need? The Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) will host their 7th Annual event featuring talented musical artists from across South Florida, Saturday, April 27, 4:30 p.m., at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, 2801 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines.

All proceeds raised will go directly to donations for the needy and an academic scholarship fund. Featured artists include DJ Mark Swaby, A Touch of Steel with Eddy Martinez, Saxophonist Conrad Sax, and singer Lici Soul. Visit jurafl.org.

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.

Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

VOYAGE TO THE DEEP – UNDERWATER ADVENTURES: Based on Jules Verne’s 1870 classic, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” this traveling exhibit brings to life the adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited, at the Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

MY TEACHER MY HERO AWARDS GALA: Peter Parros from the television series “The Haves and the Have Nots” is keynote speaker for the 17th annual edition of South Florida’s premier end-of-school year scholarship fundraising event, Saturday, May 18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Sponsors reception 5:30 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., tickets $250. Get your ticket now, call Ms. Georgia at 561-881.

UDONIS HASLEM FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Any Miami-Dade or Broward County high school senior with at least a 3.2 GPA and community service experience who has been admitted to college may apply for $15,000 by the June 30 deadline. Visit https://bold.org/scholarships/udonis-haslem-foundation-bdj40scholarship/

