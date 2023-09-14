CELEBRATING BLACK ENTREPRENEURSHIP: LaToya Stirrup and her sisters are revolutionizing the haircare industry with innovative tools designed for the stress-free styling of textured hair, and a groundbreaking docuseries. PHOTOS COURTESY OF KAZMALEJE

Staff Report

MIAMI, Fla. – The pioneering haircare accessory brand KAZMALEJE is captivating audiences in "The Next Black Millionaires," a groundbreaking docuseries presented by SheaMoisture, The Roku Channel, and MACRO Television Studios.

The six-episode series chronicles the journey of three determined entrepreneurs – LaToya Stirrup, co-founder of KAZMALEJE (“cos-mol-o-gy”) with her sisters, LaTasha and LaTrice Stirrup – as they transform their passions into million-dollar businesses, shining a spotlight on Black excellence.

"The Next Black Millionaires" introduces viewers to the remarkable winners of the SheaMoisture Next Black Millionaires program, a platform that aims to empower and uplift Blackowned businesses. As one of the winning businesses, KAZMALEJE stood out for its promise of revolutionizing the haircare industry with innovative tools designed for the stress-free styling of textured hair.

Like many great businesses, KAZMALEJE started as a homegrown solution to a common problem. When co-founders LaToya, LaTasha, and LaTrice Stirrup decided to go natural with their hair, they struggled to ﬁnd tools to make detangling and styling easier.

“I was tired of seeing wads of tangled, broken hair in my combs,” said LaToya Stirrup. “Many people give up on combs and use their ﬁngers to style, which is time-consuming. I thought, what if it’s not our hair but the tools we use that are the problem? That’s what made us come up with solutions.”

In 2015, the Stirrup sisters created a prototype of KAZMALEJE’s ﬁrst signature wide-toothed comb – designed to solve the issue of excessive hair shedding and breakage of kinky, coily, curly and textured hair. It took years of hard work and creativity to bring the business to fruition.

“The Next Black Millionaires” docuseries captures much of the sisters’ story, from their early crowdfunding days to their exciting wins of numerous grants, awards, and competitions.

It all goes back to the sisters’ entrepreneurial roots in South Florida. Their great-grandfather, E.W.F. Stirrup, immigrated from The Bahamas in the 19th century and settled in Coconut

Grove to become the most successful Black entrepreneur and real estate developer in the Miami area.

“I take a lot of pride in that, and I know my sisters do too, as we’re continuing that legacy,” said LaTasha. N The key to KAZMALEJE’s success is its line of simple hair tools that let people create a personal beauty sanctuary wherever they go. The Stirrup sisters each have a different hair type, running the gamut from kinky and coily to looser hair curls, so they designed the tools for each case.

The sisters also lend different talents to the company: LaToya has a flair for product development, LaTrice a knack for logistics and customer service, and

LaTasha is a licensed cosmetologist.

To coincide with "The Next Black Millionaires" docuseries, KAZMALEJE’s hair tools are now available at 600 Target locations nationwide and online at Target.com.

The milestone marks a signiﬁcant opportunity for the brand to expand and reach a broader audience. KAZMALEJE products also are available through the Home Shopping Network, Walmart.com, and SalonCentric.

Available now for streaming on The Roku Channel following its July 7 debut, “The Next Black Millionaires” offers a compelling glimpse into the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels the Black business landscape. In addition to The Roku Channel, viewers can stream the series on Roku devices, TVs, and online at TheRokuChannel.com.

Visit kazmaleje.com and follow the brand on Instagram @kazmaleje.