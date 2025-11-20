Back for its 31st season with more vendors than ever, extended hours, and a longer run through May. This year’s theme “From the Ground Up” celebrates the farmers, growers, and makers who fuel this beloved community tradition. Shop fresh produce, baked goods, coffee, teas, and unique local ﬁnds, plus enjoy live music, workshops, and the market’s unbeatable seaside setting. Root your Saturdays in something special, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., West Palm Beach Waterfront Commons, 100 N. Clematis St. Call 561-822-1515 or email events@wpb.org.