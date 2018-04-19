Photo Courtesy of WickkedCandleBox.COM

STAFF REPORT

(Blacknews.com) Wicked Flame, a blackowned candle and vegan skincare company has launched its luxury candle and spa subscription box. Wicked Flame gives subscribers access to their extensive product line of signature artisan candles and vegan bath and body products, most of which are certified organic and kosher. Staying true to its mission, the candle and spa box is carefully curated with natural ingredients to help members relax.

“We believe in the power of nature and love. All our handmade products work together to promote wellness, self-care and healthy lifestyles. When members open our subscription boxes, they are met with soothing aromatic candles and freshly made body products that are free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oils, formaldehyde and other toxins commonly found in skincare and household goods,” said Tenaya Dane, founder of the company. “With every box we deliver, we give back addressing education, hunger, and homelessness in our communities.”

Customers can order their first candle plus spa subscription box by creating an account and completing a quick scent profile. Sharing your preferences helps the team curate your surprise box each month.

Several subscription plans are available for one, three, six or 12 months. The boxes feature four full size items including candles, vegan body scrubs, soap, body butters, masks, salts, serums, oils, accessories, and much more. The content changes every month depending on the theme and customers never receive repeat fragrances within a calendar year. Each box also includes a surprise bonus treat and a curated Spotify playlist to match the box theme.

To order, visit WickedFlame.com and get started with $10 off your first box with coupon code BLACKMAGIC. The boxes ship worldwide on the 15th of each month.