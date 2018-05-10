Mayor Keisha Bottoms

Mayor Bottoms’ platform includes plans to create safe communities, expand access to public transit, develop opportunities for jobs and economic growth and advocate for high quality public education.

A graduate of Florida A&M University, Bottoms received a law degree from Georgia State University College of Law. In addition to her public service career, Mayor Bottoms has maintained a private law practice for more than 20 years and has served as General Counsel for a multi-million-dollar business, as well as a Judge (Pro Hoc) in Fulton County State Court.