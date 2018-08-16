WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Every student at Washington Elementary School in West Palm Beach will receive a backpack filled with school supplies and a gift card as part of Office Depot’s Start Proud! campaign.

An assembly on Thursday, Aug. 16, will include gifting teachers with pallets full of school supplies to last the school year. One teacher will receive a very special surprise with a set of supplies valued at $1,000.

Superintendent Donald Fennoy will be in attendance to encourage the students to be engaged and successful this school year.

This is the second Start Proud! supply giveaway by Office Depot this week. Start Proud! was created to make a substantial difference in the lives of deserving students, parents and teachers at schools across the country by ensuring they receive the supplies they need to succeed.