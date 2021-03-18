MIAMI GAARDENS, Fla. – Florida Memorial University is celebrating its award of $199,999 grant award for scholarships and support to increase the number of students in its Radiobiology program.

The award is named: Scholarship and Fellowship Program Nuclear Regulatory Commission B – Project Grants.

Undergraduate Nuclear Science programs in Radiochemistry and Radiobiology have been established at FMU since 2007 and 2010 respectively. Currently, FMU channels all of its students who desire to major in chemistry to the Radiochemistry concentration whereas Radiobiology in one concentration among two in biology. FMU, the only HBCU (Historically Black College/University) in South Florida has had immense success with these two programs having several graduates who have gone on to pursue doctoral degrees or who have sought and found employment in the nuclear field. The current grant intends to build upon this decade long legacy.