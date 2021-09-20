Miami, Fla. – The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center, operated in Florida by M. Gill & Associates, Inc. has partnered with Miami Dade College to help put business skills on a fast track with the MBDA Capacity Building Certiﬁcate Program.

The online Fall term will begin soon for the tuition-free online course for minorityowned businesses. Classes will be held virtually on Sept. 28, Oct. 5, and Oct. 12 between 6 – 9 p.m. Limited seating is available; and full scholarships are provided to the business owners who meet the criteria for eligibility. The deadline to apply is Sept. 20.

“The MBDA Capacity Building Certiﬁcate Program is an exciting, new initiative, provided at no cost, to help eligible minority-owned businesses build management, ﬁnancial and technological capacities, and attract exponential growth over the next ﬁve years,” said Marie R. Gill, founder & CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc.

M. Gill & Associates, Inc. has been awarded contracts by the MBDA to Operate the New Miami MBDA Business Center, the Florida MBDA Export Center, and the MBDA CARES Act Relief Program serving Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The program will be administered by a team or expert trainers at Miami Dade College and subject matter experts who will share their experiences and deliver a mix of academic and practical solutions for minority business management and growth.

The course consists of a nine (9) hour program which helps Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) gain ﬁrsthand skills and knowledge to enhance their business success. Business owners will gain experience in business management, ﬁnancial capacity, technology and more. The training program focuses on three key areas: Operational Efﬁciencies, Financial Management and Emerging Technologies.

Eligibility criteria:

1. Businesses must be at least 51% owned by Ethnic Minorities (African Americans; Asian Americans; Hispanic Americans; Paciﬁc Islanders; Hasidic Jews; Native Americans)

2. Participants must be either the business owner, or a designated senior executive

3. Only one (1) participant per eligible business

4. Business must be registered within the U.S., (Including Puerto Rico, and the U. S Virgin Islands)

5. Owner must agree to participate in the entire 9-hour Capacity Building Course

6. Owner must agree to register as an MBDA client

7. Owner must sign MBDA Client Engagement Form

8. The business must have already achieved some level of sales Graduates of the program will receive: a Certiﬁcate of Completion issued by Miami Dade College, access to ﬁnancial investment opportunities, access to new contracting opportunities, access to new local and international resources for business growth, ongoing, no-cost technical assistance from the MBDA Business Center Team, potential matchmaking opportunities with business growth professionals and mentors.

To register, visit form.jotform.com/212435632966056. For other information call 305-576-7888 or visit mgillonline.com.