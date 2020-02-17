Hallandale Beach, Fla. – The Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (HBCRA), in partnership with The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF), will host their inaugural “Foodie Takeover Weekend” Friday, Feb. 21- Saturday, Feb. 22. The weekend will consist of three events showcasing local eateries, wine samples, music, art, movies, celebrity guests and more.

Residents and visitors currently enjoy Hallandale’s beautiful beaches, comfortable hotels, world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, two of South Florida’s premier “racinos” – Gulfstream Park and Mardi Gras Casino, and sporting activities including tennis, golf, swimming, boating, and saltwater.

Hallandale Beach boasts more than 100 diverse restaurants, most family owned. The Hallandale Beach Foodie Takeover Weekend was created as a result of the HBCRA’s commitment to support Hallandale’s local restaurants, highlight its diverse culture, and create fun filled events for the entire family. The Foodie Takeover Weekend is set to become a premier annual event that will take center stage of what’s hot in Hallandale Beach.

“Art and food have a unique ability to bridge cultural divides and bring communities together in a way that few other activities can,” said Assistant Manager & HBCRA Executive Director Dr. Jeremy Earle. “Food is a tremendous vehicle for sharing one’s culture with people from different backgrounds, and art has the ability to tell stories that inspire reflections that can transcend personal or cultural differences.”

THE FOODIE TAKEOVER WEEKEND LINEUP INCLUDES:

Foodie Movie Night in the Park

Featuring a special screening of “The Hundred Foot Journey,” hosted by Jacques Torres, world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier.

Friday, Feb. 21 7-10 p.m.

Peter Bluesten Park, 501 SE 1st Ave., Hallandale Beach.

The whole family can have fun under the stars while enjoying wine samples, familyfriendly beverages, delicious bites from some of South Florida’s best food trucks, and a complimentary screening of “The Hundred-Foot Journey” – alongside Mr. Chocolate himself, Jacques Torres.

Suggestion for guests: bring blankets and/or portable chairs to increase enjoyment of the event.

Hallandale Beach Food & Groove

A wine, food & art experience, hosted by Julie Guy & Tamara G “Those Two Girls in the Morning” at 101.5 Lite FM.

Saturday, Feb. 22 1-4 p.m.

Gulfstream Pegasus Park, 901 Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Enjoy a wonderful celebration of art, excellent wines and delicious bites from 20 Hallandale eateries.

Foodie Movie Night in the Park

Featuring a special screening of “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” hosted by Valerie Bertinelli, host of Food Networks Valerie’s Home Cooking.

Saturday, Feb. 22 7-10 p.m.

Peter Bluesten Park, 501 SE 1st Ave., Hallandale Beach

The whole family can have fun under the stars while enjoying wine samples, familyfriendly beverages, and delicious bites from some of South Florida’s best food trucks. Valerie Bertinelli, host of Valerie’s Home Cooking and co-host of Kids Baking Championship on Food Network, will serve as host for the evening soirée.

Tickets for all events are adults $25, children $10 and can be purchased at sobewff.org/hallandale. (Taxes and service fees apply.)

For other details visit cohbcra.org or call 954-457-2228.