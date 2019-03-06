MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – On Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10, Hard Rock Stadium will host The City of Miami Gardens’ 14th year of spectacular music, amazing food, fabulous shopping and fun in the South Florida sun.

Consider the line-up: Lionel Richie, Teddy Riley & Friends featuring Blackstreet with Teddy Riley, Dave Hollister, Bobby Brown, and Doug E. Fresh with special guests En Vogue and Jagged Edge, Stephanie Mills, The O’Jays, Black Violin, Tye Tribbett, and the Jazz in the Gardens All-Stars with Maysa, Chieli Minucci, Gerald Veasley, Lao Tizer, and Nelson Rangell and hosted by Rickey Smiley

Hosted by nationally syndicated radio personality, Rickey Smiley, JITG will produce the celebrated event for an anticipated 70,000 attendees at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens.

Headlining the JITG festival stage will be the voice of R&B royalty Lionel Richie, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Teddy Riley & Friends featuring Blackstreet with Teddy Riley and Dave Hollister, Bobby Brown, and Doug E. Fresh with special guests En Vogue and Jagged Edge, the legendary smooth trio The O’Jays, the soul-stirring Stephanie Mills, eclectic violinists Black Violin and gospel sensation Tye Tribbett.

Back by popular demand, this year’s Jazz in the Gardens All-Stars will feature Maysa, Chieli Minucci, Gerald Veasley, Lao Tizer, and Nelson Rangell. More artists are being announced, such as local artists Bigg D & Da Band and Sherronda Daye.

“It’s JITG 2019 and we are excited about the talented artists who will be gracing the stage,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “The diversity in the music and talent offers something for everyone, from the most requested artist for the JITG stage, Lionel Richie, to gospel and of course jazz. The city is extremely pleased with the growth of the festival and the opportunity to showcase our home, Miami Gardens, to the thousands of patrons it attracts.”

Other JITG-related events include: Thursday March 7

The 3rd Annual Film, Music, Art & Culture Conference (FMAC) is an exciting one-day, multi-genre experience that will educate and showcase celebrated, diverse art forms and locally and nationally based artists at the FIU Kovens Center, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami.

3rd Annual Poetry in the Gardens: The national poetry contest is an exciting addition to Jazz in the Gardens that explores the best in spoken word. Poets and spoken word artists age 18 and over are encouraged to enter the competition for a chance to participate in the final rounds during the FMAC. Prize money is $10,000 1st place, $5,000 2nd place and $1,500 3rd place. Friday March 8

The 8th Annual Women’s Impact Luncheon (WIL) is back by popular demand in honor of Women’s History Month. The action-packed experience is curated to inspire women to live centered, active, fulfilled and balanced lives, at the FIU Kovens Center, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami.

Official Opening Night Party: All roads lead to The Sugarhill Gang performing their wildly popular brand of old school hip hop. This party is an opportunity for Jazz in the Gardens attendees to kick off the “fun filled” weekend of music, dancing and great weather!

For other information call 305-490-9145, 917-881-2468; visit jazzinthegardens.com; Facebook: facebook.com/jazzinthegardens; Twitter: twitter.com/jazzgardens ; Instagram: http://instagram.com/jazzgardens.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: Jazz in the Gardens

WHEN: March 9 – 10

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive,

TICKETS: ticketmaster and jazzinthegardens.com.