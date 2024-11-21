Biden declares nobody can reverse U.S. progress on clean energy. PHOTO COURTESY OF YOITUBE.COM

Manaus, Brazil (AP) — Speaking from the Amazon rainforest, President Joe Biden declared Sunday that there’s no going back in America’s “clean energy revolution” even as the incoming Trump administration vows to spur fossil fuel production and scale back efforts against climate change.

Biden, the ﬁrst sitting U.S. president to visit the world’s largest tropical rainforest, saw up close the ravages of deforestation. The Amazon, which is about the size of Australia, stores huge amounts of the world’s carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas driving climate change. But development is rapidly depleting the long-verdant region, where rivers have been running dry.

Flanked by giant ferns in the forest, Biden said the ﬁght against climate change has been a deﬁning cause of his presidency — he’s pushed for cleaner air, water and energy and achieved legislation that steered unprecedented federal spending to the ﬁght against global warming.

But he’s about to hand off to Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who is highly unlikely to prioritize the Amazon or anything related to climate change, which he’s cast as a “hoax."

Trump has pledged to again pull out of the Paris agreement, a global pact forged to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change, and he says he’ll rescind unspent money in energy efﬁciency legislation.

“It’s true, some may seek to deny or delay the clean energy revolution that’s underway in America,” Biden said from a podium set up on a sandy forest bed. “But nobody, nobody can reverse it, nobody — not when so many people, regardless of party or politics, are enjoying its beneﬁts.”

The question now, he said, is “which government will stand in the way and which will seize the enormous opportunity.”

His trip comes as the U.N. climate conference is underway in Azerbaijan. Brazil will hold the talks next year.

During a helicopter tour, Biden saw severe erosion, ships grounded in one of the Amazon River’s main tributaries and ﬁre damage. He also passed over a wildlife refuge for endangered species of monkeys and birds and the expansive waters where the Negro River tributary flows into the Amazon. He was joined by Carlos Nobre, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and expert on how climate change is harming the Amazon.

Biden met Indigenous leaders — introducing his daughter and granddaughter — and visited a museum at the gateway to the Amazon where Indigenous women shook maracas as apart of a welcoming ceremony. He then signed a U.S. proclamation designating Nov. 17 as International Conservation Day.

The U.S. president leaned into the symbolism of his trip, saying the Amazon might be the “lungs of the world,” but “in my view, our forest and national wonders are the heart and soul of the world. They unite us. They inspire us to make us proud of our countries and our heritage.”

The Amazon is home to Indigenous communities and 10% of Earth’s biodiversity. About two-thirds of the Amazon lies within Brazil. Scientists say its devastation poses a catastrophic threat to the planet.

During brief remarks from the forest, Biden sought to highlight his commitment to the preservation of the region. He said the U.S. was on track to reach $11 billion in spending on international climate ﬁnancing in 2024, a sixfold increase from when he started his term. Poorer nations struggling with rising seas and other effects of climate change say the U.S. and other wealthier nations have yet to fulﬁll their pledges to help.

“The ﬁght to protect our planet is literally a ﬁght for humanity,” he said.

Biden’s administration announced plans last year for a $500 million contribution to the Amazon Fund, the most signiﬁcant international cooperation effort to preserve the rainforest, primarily ﬁnanced by Norway.

The U.S. has said it has provided $50 million, and the White House announced Sunday an additional $50 million contribution.

Biden’s trip was signiﬁcant, but "we can’t expect concrete results from this visit," said Suely Araújo, former head of the Brazilian environmental protection agency and public policy coordinator with the nonproﬁt Climate Observatory.

She doubts that a “single penny” will go to the Amazon Fund once Trump is in the White House.

The Biden administration touted a series of new efforts aimed at bolstering the Amazon and stemming the impact of climate change.

That includes the launch of a ﬁnance coalition looking to spur at least $10 billion in public and private investment for land restoration and ecofriendly economic projects by 2030 as well as a $37.5 million loan to support the large-scale planting of native tree species on degraded grasslands in Brazil.

The Amazon has been suffering under two years of historic drought that have dried up waterways, isolated thousands of river communities and hindered riverine dwellers’ ability to ﬁsh. It’s also made way for wildﬁres that have burned an area larger than Switzerland and choked cities near and far with smoke.

When Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took ofﬁce last year, he signaled a shift in environmental policy from his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula has pledged “zero deforestation” by 2030, though his term runs through 2026. Forest loss in Brazil’s Amazon dropped by 30.6% in the 12 months through July from a year earlier, bringing deforestation to its lowest level in nine years, ofﬁcial data released last week said.

In that 12-month span, the Amazon lost 6,288 square kilometers (2,428 square miles), roughly the size of the U.S. state of Delaware. But that data fails to capture the surge of destruction this year, which will only be included in next year’s reading.

Despite the success in curbing Amazon deforestation, Lula’s government has been criticized by environmentalists for backing projects that could harm the region, such as paving a highway that cuts from an old-growth area and could encourage logging, oil drilling near the mouth of the Amazon River and building a railway to transport soy to Amazonian ports.