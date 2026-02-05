MIAMI – On the heels of the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center’s 50th Anniversary, and during the national observance leading up to America’s 250th anniversary, the center honored—alongside partners including The Redland Banyan Fund, the Miami Herald, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools— students, educators, community leaders, and media gathered recently for a transformative Village Talk, inspired by the words and enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Village Talk was designed to empower the next generation to honor and advance a living legacy of cultural preservation, education, and civic engagement—echoing Dr. King’s belief that communities thrive when history, purpose, and young voices are nurtured together. This convening answers his charge by amplifying voices, stories, and creativity that bridge our past, present, and future, while affirming the vital role of culture as a catalyst for justice and unity.