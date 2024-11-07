Vice President Kamala Harris, the seasoned prosecutor, failed to win over the national electoral jury and Donald Trump, convicted felon and consummate showman, is now able to truly say, “Kamala, you’re ﬁred.”

Trump won on Tuesday with at least 276 Electoral College votes – six more than was needed for victory – and more than 70 million or 51 percent of the popular vote. Harris garnered some 223 Electoral College votes and just more than 65 million or 47 percent of the popular vote reported at the time of writing.