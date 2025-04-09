Photo courtesy of WSVN.com

MIRAMA, Fla. – During Autism Awareness Month, Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis is hosting the Autism Community Resource Walk and Fair, set for Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The event is scheduled from 9 am to 11 am at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway.

Davis has been championing Autism Awareness during her time on the Miramar City Commission.

She won a seat on the Broward County Commission in 2024.

The Autism Community Resource Walk and Fair has been Davis’s pet project, exploring and creating a more understanding of how kids and their parents are impacted by autism.

The event empowers families by connecting them to services, tools, and advocacy organizations that support individuals with autism.

To register or learn more, please call (954) 889-2719 or visit www.miramarfl.gov.