MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed former state attorney Andrew Brain Orange County Court judge.

DeSantis selected Bain to replace State Attorney Monique Worrell in 2023 after the governor suspended her from office.

Worrell defeated Bain in November 2024 to reclaim her position as state attorney of Central Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit.

Bain will fill one of three judicial seats that were left vacant.

Bain is the head of Government and Business Engagement at Byrd Campbell, P.A.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and his juris doctor from Florida A&M University.