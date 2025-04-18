Photo courtesy biddogscsi.com

MIRAMAR, Fla. – For its efforts to foster inclusivity, innovation and economic empowerment, the city of Miramar is among the top national winners of the 2025 City Cultural Diversity Award.

The National League of Cities (NLC) bestowed the recognition upon Miramar for its Miramar Business Academy program.

Four other cities also share the top honor.

The annual NLC award honors municipalities that develop creative, impactful programs to serve residents of diverse populations including Caribbean and Hispanics.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to diversity and innovation, helping businesses of all backgrounds thrive and succeed,” said Mayor Wayne Messam. “The Miramar Business Academy reflects our city’s dedication to fostering inclusivity, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment for all residents.”