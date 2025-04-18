Photo courtesy of Miamibusdeals.com

MIAMI – Citing citation errors, Miami-Dade County has put the brakes on the contentious School Bus Safety Citation Program.

After a host of complaints and legal concerns, the county suspended the program effective immediately.

The program, which debuted in 2024, installed cameras on school buses to cite drivers illegally passing stopped buses or speeding near them.

The program was designed to step up student safety.

However, public officials discovered errors that impacted drivers’ ability to properly respond to traffic violations.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said the initiative was marred by issues with uniform traffic citations and notices of violation, some of which incorrectly listed a $225 fine.

“These errors make it impossible for the community to respond to the violations within a 30-day period by either paying the fine or requesting an appeal,” Cordero-Stutz said. “These errors are unacceptable, and they undermine the trust in the system.”

While citations will no longer be issued going forward, Cordero-Stutz confirmed that those issued prior to the suspension are still valid and must be paid.

She said the county will now evaluate how the program failed despite its good intentions.