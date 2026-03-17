Alina Garcia, Supervisor of Elections, Miami-Dade MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez and Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia, will announce a new joint initiative on Monday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Midway Crossings Tax Collector Office aimed at strengthening election integrity and ensuring voter registration records remain accurate and up to date. As part of the initiative, Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez and Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia will unveil an official awareness campaign encouraging eligible citizens obtaining or renewing a Florida Driver License or Identification Card to simply say “Yes” when asked if they would like to register to vote or update their voter registration information.

Under Florida law, employees of the Tax Collector’s Office must ask customers completing these transactions whether they wish to register or update their voter information. The process takes only seconds and helps ensure voter records remain current and precise—particularly as new driver license numbers are now issued during renewal. This partnership reinforces both offices’ shared commitment to secure, accurate, and accessible elections while making civic participation easier for residents. “It’s always a privilege to work alongside Supervisor Garcia on initiatives that strengthen our democracy and serve our community,” added Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. “By making voter registration part of our quick and efficient process, we make civic participation easier while ensuring our systems remain accurate and reliable. Together, our offices are proud to be a national example of efficiency and best practices.” “Maintaining accurate voter records is one of the most important ways we strengthen election integrity,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia. “When residents renew their driver license or ID, saying ‘Yes’ to registering or updating their information takes just moments and helps ensure our elections remain secure, precise, and convenient for every voter. I thank Tax Collector Fernandez for his partnership and leadership in making this process seamless.”