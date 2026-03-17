Diaspora Awardees seated, L-R, Ashton Gregory, Kim Essen, Patrick ‘Johnny’ Gomes, Kathy Sledge, Tabassum Qureshi (Photo courtesy, The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

MANHATTAN, NY – The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) hosted its second annual Diaspora Celebration at a recognition event in Manhattan to honor a group of individuals, including members of the diaspora, whose dedication, generosity, and professionalism have significantly contributed to promoting Antigua and Barbuda in the United States. The event was attended by the Hon. Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment for Antigua and Barbuda, along with Dean Fenton, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) Director of Tourism, USA, and Michelle Lightfoot, Consular Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Consulate General in New York.

Several long-time friends and partners of the destination, whose behind-the-scenes efforts help ensure that Antigua and Barbuda is represented with warmth, professionalism, and excellence in the New York market and beyond, were celebrated. Among those recognized was Marcia Skyer James, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Kimberly Hotel. A trusted partner of ABTA, Skyer James has repeatedly stepped in to secure last-minute accommodations for visiting VIPs and dignitaries, ensuring that Antigua and Barbuda’s guests receive exceptional care and hospitality.

Also honoured was Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kathy Sledge, a founding member of Sister Sledge and an ambassador for the Halo Foundation. A long-time friend of Antigua and Barbuda, Sledge has consistently lent her support to the destination and to charitable initiatives benefiting local communities.

Additional honorees included Tabassum Qureshi, owner and operator of Ann’s Car and Limo Service, affectionately known as “Mr. Tabs,” whose dependable transportation services ensure that visiting dignitaries and VIP guests are cared for with professionalism and efficiency.

Veteran steelpan musician Patrick ‘Johnny’ Gomes, a founding member of the City South Steel Orchestra in the Bronx, was also recognized for his longstanding contributions in bringing the vibrant sounds of Caribbean steelpan music to ABTA events, often stepping forward to assist even in the organization’s earliest days.

The ABTA also recognized Kim Essen, Business Development Manager for the West Coast, for her dedication to Antigua and Barbuda, which began even before her official appointment. She volunteered her time and expertise to support events and initiatives that promote the destination.

Also recognized was Sandra Reid, who was formerly an Administrative Officer with the Department of Tourism in New York and the Ministry of Agriculture in Antigua and Barbuda, and is now an Administrative Executive with the New York State Assembly. Reid was praised for her many contributions to tourism initiatives, including facilitating wedding ceremonies for couples visiting Antigua and Barbuda.

Finally, the Tourism Authority acknowledged Ashton Gregory, known as “Junior,” for his dependable assistance with logistics and event support, ensuring that deliveries, supplies, and operational details run smoothly for ABTA activities in the New York area.

Speaking at the event, Minister Fernandez expressed gratitude to the honorees for their steadfast commitment to the destination.

“Tourism is built not only on beautiful beaches and world-class experiences, but on the dedication of people who believe in our destination and give their time, talent, and support to help it succeed,” said Minister Fernandez. “These honorees have become part of the extended family of Antigua and Barbuda, and we are deeply grateful for the role they play in strengthening our presence in the United States.”

Director of Tourism USA Dean Fenton echoed the Minister’s sentiments, noting the importance of partnerships in promoting the destination.

“The success of Antigua and Barbuda in the U.S. market is made possible by committed partners and friends who consistently go above and beyond,” said Fenton. “Each of these individuals has supported our mission in meaningful ways, helping us showcase the warmth, culture, and hospitality that define Antigua and Barbuda.”

Honorees unable to attend the awards ceremony include Ted Martin, owner of Uncle Ted’s Island Adventures and Tours; Radlie Baptiste, owner of Baptiste Antiguan Experience; Susan Coulton, former Mid-Atlantic Business Development Manager, ABTA; and Jackley Peters, Attaché/Administrative Assistant at the Permanent Mission of Antigua and Barbuda in New York.

The recognition event underscored the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s appreciation for the many supporters who help elevate the destination’s international profile while fostering strong connections within the Caribbean diaspora community in New York