The true worth of a race must be measured by the character of its womanhood. -Mary McLeod Bethune, ASALH President, 1936-1951 Dear Family,​ As we ease into the middle of March, I wanted to take a moment to wish you a Happy Women’s History Month and to reconnect with you. WHM, like Black History Month, began as a weeklong celebration highlighting the contributions women made to American culture, history, and society. It quickly spread nationwide, and by 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation designating March 8 as National Women’s History Week. One year later, it became a national celebration, and in 1987, the National Women’s History Project successfully petitioned Congress to expand the weeklong celebration to the entire month. The 2026 theme is “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future,” which recognizes women who are reimagining and rebuilding systems to ensure long-term sustainability across environmental, economic, and social sectors. This is a very timely theme for ASALH, as we are once again led by two Black women: Sylvia Cyrus, our Executive Director, who has served for over 20 years, and, of course, me. It is also a good time to reflect on the last month. February 2026 was a vibrant month of Black History Month Challenges, programs, interviews, and our annual luncheon. I believe we truly honored Woodson and Bethune! During the first two weeks of March, I took a little time off to breathe and reflect on the work I need to do as I approach the mid-point of my ASALH Presidency. I must admit that it is difficult to plan too far ahead while we are in the midst of an undeclared War of Choice that is impacting everything from gas to grocery prices. I believe that it is more important now than before to practice small daily acts of resistance. Democracy is not a spectator sport, and we need everyone to come off the sidelines and join us in pushing back and pushing forward. There are marches being planned, chain-store boycotts still underway, and people who still need to be reached to help them understand what is happening in this country and around the world. I encourage you to take action by sharing our North Star as widely as you can. To support this, we have created mugs and bags featuring our message, available for purchase and sharing with your communities. 1. Find the organizations and institutions doing the work you agree with and defend and support them with everything you have. 2. Create local communities of action and accountability where you can work together to demand justice and equality. 3. Show up and be present in spaces where you are not expected to be, so you should plan to attend as many community political meetings as you can to speak up about what is happening in this country. 4. Create a Report Card of accountability to grade your Representatives and circulate it among members of Congress. 5. All national movements begin locally, so speak to your immediate circle of influence –your co-workers, neighbors, teachers, church members, and family and keep them informed and challenge/encourage them to join the resistance. 6. Do not discount the power of a well-organized and planned march. People power draws attention and a spotlight – use it to amplify your message and broaden your base. 7. You must lead the leaders, so instead of waiting for your elected officials to set the Agenda, you work with your team to set it for them. 8. Vote with your money! Make intentional, thoughtful purchases as often as you can. Shop local, buy small, and keep the money circulating within your community. 9. Run for office or find the best candidates and help them get elected. 10. Use your social media platforms to speak the truth about what is happening in your city and in this country. Karsonya Wise Whitehead ASALH National President