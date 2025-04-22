Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Miami-born rap artist Trick Daddy will be performing, along with Grammy award-winner producer Bigg D and a live orchestral band at the Miramar Cultural Center.

The event, organized by the city of Miramar and Anoli Entertainment, is set for Friday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It’s a black-tie affair where hip hop meets elegance with Trick Daddy, whose real name is Maurice Young, will be clad in Black formal attire.

Trick Daddy’s hits and popular songs include “Let’s Go”, “Take it to Da House”, “I’m a Thug”, and “Sugar”. These local legends have been on the music scene for decades and promise an evening of performances you won’t forget.

Tickets for the May 16 show are on sale and range from $16 to $40.

To buy tickets, call 954-298-8784 or visit ilnawolpin@anolimanagement.com.