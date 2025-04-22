Photo courtesy atmorenews.com

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, NAMI Miami-Dade County (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will host its Fifth Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk on May 10, 2025, at 8:00 AM at Loan Depot Park.

The community event raises awareness, provides support, and generates critical funds for NAMI Miami-Dade’s free mental health programs.

The walk is a vital initiative dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and addressing the rising need for accessible mental health support. In 2024, NAMI Miami-Dade reached over 98,000 individuals through its awareness, prevention, outreach, education, training, and support programs.

“Now more than ever, people need a safe place to seek help for mental health conditions, whether for themselves or their loved ones,” said Susan Holtzman, NAMI Miami-Dade President & CEO. “Last year, we had 3,500 participants, and this year we expect 4,000. It’s 4,000 people coming together to learn, connect, and support each other and their community. The funds we raise support our ability to provide education, support, and advocacy for people with mental health conditions and their loved ones all year long. Join them, join us, contribute, and come on out for a great day at the stadium.