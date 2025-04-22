Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County Parks and Recreation Open Spaces

MIAMI – Summer vacation is right around the corner for students and parents seeking to keep them from causing household turmoil can take them to summer camp.

Registration is open for Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation summer camps at various county’s parks locations.

The camps run from June through August, where kids can enjoy a wide range of activities from sports and fitness to arts and crafts, nature exploration and field trips.

In addition, children will learn about the benefits of going green, as they discover that a healthy planet is essential for a healthy life by learning the basics of recycling, water conservation and other eco-friendly behaviors that are beneficial for the planet.

Campers will also enjoy the annual end-of-summer bash, which includes games, sports competitions and lunch. For more information on summer camps and closet parks locations, call 305-755-7800 or visit www.miamidade.gov/parksrecreation/open.