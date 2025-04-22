Photo courtesy of Barry.edu

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public School Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres is the 2025 Impact Advocate Award winner which honors educational leaders for their impact on the lives of students and their families throughout Florida.

Dotres, who oversees the nation’s third largest school district which enrolls over 330,000 students and employs over 40,000 employees, received the honor during the Children’s Week Florida’s annual Advocacy Dinner and Awards Ceremony.

Since he appointed superintendent in 2022, school district employees and school board members describe Dotres as a strategic thinker, visionary, and innovator with a strong commitment to building the leadership capacity of others.

He created programs centered on teacher leadership and championed education equity, mental health access, literacy, STEM initiatives and empowered students from underserved communities.

“Dr. Dotres is making such an impact in South Florida and throughout the state by speaking on issues that impact our youth,” said Erin Smeltzer, President and CEO of the Children’s Forum. “His leadership and passion for the future of Florida’s children, particularly in underserved communities, is inspiring. It’s clear that his legacy will be defined by the work he’s done.”

Miami Dade County Public Schools said Dotres leads by example which makes the district school among the best in the nation.

“Congratulations to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jose Dotres on receiving the 2025 Impact Advocate Award from Children’s Week Florida,” the school district said on social media. “Your dedication to improving the lives of Florida’s young children, teens, and families is remarkable. Thank you for your incredible work.”