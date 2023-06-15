WINNER: Yvonne Pubien, whose arts and crafts studio Nailed It DIY Studio Fort Lauderdale has brought diversity to her franchise nationwide, shown with Claudin Pubien, was among those who earned recognition at arts incubator ArtServe’s inaugural “Impact Awards” to honor transformative artists and arts supporters in Greater Fort Lauderdale. ArtServe, the award-winning hub for experimental artists now in its 35th year, works for equity, inclusion and to help artists sell their work, build businesses and engage the community. It secures ﬁnancial support through donations, sponsorships and memberships, and its “Art and Mental Health” exhibit is on display through Friday, June 16 at 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. For other information visit artserve.org.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTSERVE