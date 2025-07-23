Photo courtesy of iStock

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With free lunches for each student in Broward County Public Schools over, the school board approved a funding package to make sure students eat.

The school district was previously using COVID-19 pandemic funds to cover free lunches for all students, but the funding ran out and students must apply for free or reduced-price lunches.

Some kids may not qualify, so the school board stepped in to give each school $500 to cover any lunch costs student may be lacking.

In the meantime, the district is urging families to apply for free lunch through the meal benefit pop-up application on their website.