MIAMI – Florida’s unemployment rate saw an uptick last week. as 7,078 new claims were filed for the week ending July 12, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The increase represents the highest number of people out of work in Florida so far this year.

The state’s rate is higher than the national average, as unemployment claims were up from 6,188 the previous week.

Nationwide, U.S. unemployment claims decreased slightly to 221,000 for the week, down 7,000 from the 228,000 claims reported in the previous week.

This sharp rise may reflect significant layoffs or other factors affecting the state’s job market.