Photo courtesy of wanderglobe.org

MIAMI – Purchasing a firearm for someone who cannot illegally own one is a federal crime.

Federal law enforcement authorities and the firearm industry have launched a new public awareness campaign in Miami called ‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guys,’ warning gun buyers that they can face serious charges.

They could face up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

They kicked off the campaign at the Top Gun Indoor Range in Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which supports the campaign, reported that it processed more than 1.1 million firearm purchases last year and denied more than 15,000 attempts to buy them.